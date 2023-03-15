LOWVILLE — After qualifying Section III championships were held Feb. 15 at Snow Ridge Lowville Academy and Central School skiers Lane Lovenduski and Shelby Law competed at the state championship Feb. 27 and 28 at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua.
