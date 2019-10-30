CLAYTON — North country communities will learn whether they will be receiving funding for shoreline defense and economic growth through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative on Thursday at the Clayton Opera House.
High water levels of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River flooded homes, submerged docks, inundated and eroded shorelines in waterfront cities, towns and villages this year and in 2017.
The $300 million initiative, also know as REDI, aims to aid affected communities by helping fund infrastructure projects that bolster their defense against future inundation, as well as generate economic development. Of the $300 million the state has allocated for the REDI initiative, $20 million has been earmarked for homeowner assistance, $20 million has been allocated for business resiliency projects and $15 million has been set aside for a regional dredging effort.
Funding recipients will be announced at 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Opera House, although registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
Clayton Town Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. said because the first local REDI meeting was held in Clayton in July, it was appropriate that the funding awards would be announced at the same location where the process started in the north country.
“I’m very proud. I’m very proud of our community and very proud of what we have to offer,” Mr. Peterson said.
The regional planning committee for REDI that represents Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties submitted more than 200 private and public projects for state funding in September.
Funding requests recommended by the committee include $11 million for the village of Waddington’s wastewater system, $10.6 million for the town of Henderson’s wastewater system, $2 million for the city of Ogdensburg’s Maple City Trail, $1.295 million for the Fort de la Presentation’s interpretive trail in Ogdensburg, and various projects in Alexandria Bay, Clayton, Cape Vincent, Sackets Harbor and other areas.
The state awarded the first allocations of REDI funding last week for projects in Monroe, Wayne, Orleans and Niagara counties. Officials awarded a combined $84 million for 43 projects in Monroe and Wayne counties and $49 million for 20 projects in Orleans and Niagara counties.
