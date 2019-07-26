Reformed By Elaine M. AvalloneJohnson Newspapers 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Michael Norman, applies a coat of polyurethane sealant to the front doors at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam on July 23. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Golf for others OCSD awards honorary diploma to Howard Hall, 99 Cleveland Historical Society hosts guest speaker Art and music revival celebrates Woodstock OCSD celebrates retirees Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship awarded to Joshua O’Reilly Cookie Monster joins Literacy Coalition to Keep Kids Reading at Oswego County Fair Arcade & Attica Railroad trip Your Opinion If the election for the 21st Congressional District were in November who would you vote for? You voted: Elise Stefanik Tedra Cobb Neither Vote View Results Back Most Popular Arrest made in hit and run accident that hurt APW teacher, Mexico school board member Sackets Harbor’s Barracks Inn reopens with new flair Mother files federal ADA complaint on Thompson Park playground Watertown teacher accused of ‘slave auction’ retired one month before Police identify Alexandria Bay man who died in motorcycle accident Classifieds AdText WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers. BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE . NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT. AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . AUCTION PREVIEWS Thurs. July 25th Antiques & Fine Furnishings Syracuse AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.