Regina “Cisy” Mahoney, 76, of Athens passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Cisy was born in Catskill, NY, on February 9, 1946, to Michael and Margaret (Peggy) Gabriele, who raised her in Athens, NY, along with her twin brother, Michael, and sister, Louise. Cisy met her husband Brian while attending St. Patrick’s High School in Catskill. They were married on October 23, 1965, had three children Shawn, Patrick, and Colleen. They lived in a home in Athens that Brian built for the family.
Cisy worked at the Athens Elementary School/EJA Elementary for over 37 years. Cisy loved all the children that she worked with over the years and all the friends that she made during her time at the school.
Cisy loved spending time with her beloved family and dogs. She enjoyed hosting her large extended family during holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and get togethers at her home. She enjoyed having a house full of family and friends. Although she was tremendously proud of her children, her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved doing many things with them including watching movies, playing cards, baking treats, getting ice cream from the ice cream truck, attending their sporting events and most of all just cuddling and talking with them. She went out of her way to make sure they knew how much she loved them. Cisy also enjoyed trips with her family to Myrtle Beach, Bethany Beach and Disney and also all the summer trips with her friends to Block Island.
Cisy is survived by her husband Brian and three children and their spouses: Shawn and John Danus, Patrick and Susan Mahoney and Colleen and Harry Lennon. She was the adored grandmother “Nanny” of 8 grandchildren: Kylie, Colin, Ryan, KeriAnne, Conor, Daniel, Nolan, and Quinn. Also surviving Cisy is her sister Louise and her many brother and sister in laws: MaryAnn Gabriele, Randall Finley, Michael Mahoney, Patricia Marquoit, Denise & Marsha Mahoney, George (Skeets) & Colleen (Jayme) Mahoney, Kevin & Tammy Mahoney, Gene Mahoney and Geralyne Mahoney as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved very much. She was predeceased by her beloved twin brother Michael.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church 80 Mansion St, Coxsackie, burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Catskill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cisy’s memory can be made to the Greene County Women’s League. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.
