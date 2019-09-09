Remaining crew members rescued from capsized ship

The U.S. Coast Guard and port partners conduct a rescue operation for four crew members Sunday aboard a disabled cargo vessel called "Golden Ray" in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga. MUST CREDIT: Handout photo from the U.S. Coast Guard

 U.S. Coast Guard

All four crew members have been rescued after being trapped for more than a day in a sweltering cargo ship that overturned and caught fire off Georgia’s coast over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday afternoon.

Amid the initial chaos before sunrise Sunday, the Coast Guard was able to rescue 20 of the 24 people on board the Golden Ray, a 656-foot ship that was leaving the Port of Brunswick in St. Simons Sound with 4,000 vehicles when it listed to one side and tipped over.

But the fire on board, as well as the instability of the Golden Ray’s cargo, made conditions too risky for additional rescue missions until Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston’s Capt. John Reed said the crew members are receiving medical care and are in “relatively good” shape.

Authorities made the rescue after hearing “tapbacks” from the trapped crew throughout the night — signs of life that gave officials new motivation and helped them pinpoint the crew’s location on the large ship, according to Reed.

“Knowing that the people were alive made all the difference,” Reed said.

