Remaining crew members rescued from capsized ship

All four crew members have been rescued after being trapped for more than a day in a sweltering cargo ship that overturned and caught fire off Georgia’s coast over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday afternoon.
Amid the initial chaos before sunrise Sunday, the Coast Guard was able to rescue 20 of the 24 people on board the Golden Ray, a 656-foot ship that was leaving the Port of Brunswick in St. Simons Sound with 4,000 vehicles when it listed to one side and tipped over.
But the fire on board, as well as the instability of the Golden Ray’s cargo, made conditions too risky for additional rescue missions until Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston’s Capt. John Reed said the crew members are receiving medical care and are in “relatively good” shape.
Authorities made the rescue after hearing “tapbacks” from the trapped crew throughout the night — signs of life that gave officials new motivation and helped them pinpoint the crew’s location on the large ship, according to Reed.
“Knowing that the people were alive made all the difference,” Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.