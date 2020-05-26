While the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sports world to a screeching halt this spring, it hasn’t stopped area school districts from moving forward with major renovations to existing athletic fields and facilities.
At Massena Central, voters approved a capital project of nearly $50 million in overwhelming fashion last December and the list of improvements includes a long-awaited overhaul of the varsity baseball diamond along with upgrades of the drainage system for the natural turf fields located at the west end of the high school grounds.
At St. Lawrence Central, the second phase of a $17.7 million capital project, that was approved in December of 2018 by a margin of 208-24 and has already produced the successful transformation of Randy Riggs Field from natural to synthetic turf in the first stage, includes a total reconstruction of the varsity swimming pool located in the elementary school as well as modernizations of the middle school and elementary school gymnasiums.
Also slated for remodeling are the two gyms at Parishville-Hopkinton Central as part of the first phase of a nearly $2.7 million project that was emphatically approved in November of 2017 by a vote of 94-9.
State aid accounts for the majority of the funding required for all three capital projects, which address numerous infrastructure and cosmetic issues apart from the sports facility renovations.
MASSENA CENTRAL
The sports facility upgrades at Massena are scheduled to get underway this summer following the approval of the bids for the various projects that are scheduled to be opened this Friday. Topping the list is the first major renovation to the varsity baseball diamond in more than 40 years.
“I really can’t remember the last time any work was done to the varsity field, which is surprising to me considering the long history Massena has with baseball. I’m just grateful they are finally doing something,” said varsity coach Greg Paquin. “There’s no question that I’m very excited.”
Scheduled upgrades include construction of new expanded dugouts, a new drainage system beneath a reconfigured playing surface and a higher, larger backstop.
“We’re keeping the basic parameters the same but the infield is going to be skinned from first to third, which is a big difference from what we have now, and we needed an expanded backstop because we lose so many foul balls,” noted Paquin.
“We have no plans for a scoreboard,” he added. “We’ve had one in the past but it turned out to be more trouble than it was worth.”
Work on the varsity diamond isn’t scheduled to begin until next month but a small two-story utility building once located beyond the backstop behind homeplate has already been razed.
“We could have maybe looked at doing minor things to all our different facilities but it made more sense to focus on a few things that needed work,” said MCS Athletic Director Gavin Regan. “Instead of trying to do a little something here or a little something there and piecemealing things, we felt that if the money was available, why not take care of one whole project.”
According to Regan, reconstruction of another utility shed will not be funded through the capital project.
“We’re looking at doing some fund-raisers down the road to pay for a building that would have space for people to broadcast games and a concession stand,” he noted.
Other changes to athletic facilities scheduled under the first phase of the capital project include complete upgrades to the drainage system for the natural grass fields located at the west end of the high school grounds along with more cosmetic improvements to the pool.
“The drainage for those fields out back isn’t very good and good drainage is important for maintaining them,” Regan said. “The pool is being retiled and the pool depths are being re-marked.”
Other projects involving the sports facilities at Massena Central being considered further down the capital project road include the construction of separate lockerrooms for visiting teams, a second indoor entrance to the high school gym, new dugouts for the varsity softball diamond and bathroom facilities located between the varsity baseball diamond and Mike Nicholas Field.
“Those items are in the preliminary stage,” stated Regan. “Whether or not we can move forward on them depends on how the bids come in and what we end up spending on our phase one projects.”
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL
In Brasher Falls, the second phase of the capital project at SLC is well underway.
“The pool area has pretty much been gutted and it’s pretty bare right now,” said AD Joey Reome. “If there’s a silver lining to how things are going, because the school is still closed to students, the contractors don’t have to worry about dealing with other people in the buildings.”
“They have been going pretty steady since starting back up so, I imagine the pool will be ready to go for the fall,” he added.
Renovations to the pool area also call for adjoining lockerooms to be completely renovated and the outdoor walls to be resurfaced.
“It’s already great having the pool in the elementary school, close to the younger kids. It helps to get them interested at a young age and the sooner they start swimming the longer they have to develop,” said swim coach Abbie Adams, who completed her second season in charge of the nautical Lady Larries in 2019 and also serves as a middle school physical education teacher at SLC.
“Obviously, I’m very, very excited and I know our kids are excited for it as well,” she added. “It’s going to be a beautiful facility and I’m hoping it’s going to draw even more kids to our swim program.”
The school districts three gymnasiums are also getting various degrees of updates. The high school gym, which was constructed for the 2005-06 school year, will be getting new lighting and the nearby parking lot at the front of the school is scheduled to be reorganized.
“Our high school gym is pretty new so except for the lighting, there wasn’t much to be done,” said Reome. “We’re also looking at redoing the parking lot lighting. There have been issues with where they’re located and we’re hoping to move them so they have less of an impact on parking.”
Both the middle school gym, which was used as the high school gym until 2005, and the elementary school gym will be undergoing more thorough upgrades. New floors are scheduled to be put down in both and with new sound systems are due to be installed. The middle school gym will also be receiving a new scoreboard.
“Those gyms get a lot of use,” noted Reome. “It’s still the original floor in the elementary gym and the middle school gym floor was redone for the 1996-97 season, so they are both need updating.”
“Having the new sound systems is more for the phys ed classes and the scoreboard in the middle school is outdated. We can’t get parts for it any more,” he added. “We’re hoping they’re done with the gyms sometime in the fall.”
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON CENTRAL
In Parishville, the high school gym has already begun getting its facelift with new lighting installed before the start of the 2019-20 basketball season. The walls have been also repainted and according to first-year Athletic Director and varsity boys basketball coach Steve LaRose, the entire gym is in the process of being emptied and contractors are busily working toward replacing the floor and reconditioning the bleachers. The scoreboards are not being replaced at this time.
“We’re known more for our soccer in the fall and for our baseball and softball in the spring but for whatever reason, basketball kind of falls by the wayside,” noted LaRose, who started his dual role at P-H before the start of the 2019-20 school year. “From what I’ve been told, it’s the original floor in both our gyms. The high school floor is being pulled up and they’re going right down to the concrete. The elementary gym, our ‘Blue Gym’ is also being scrapped and redone with a new floor and new paint on the walls.”
“Something that I’ve had a dream of doing since coming here is to build up our program from biddy basketball on up. We have some great athletes here and having new areas to practice can only help us,” he added.
Also in the works at PHCS is the construction of separate visitor’s lockerrooms along with a room for referees.
“The way things are now, if it’s boys basketball, the visiting teams use the girls lockerroom and if its girls basketball, they use the boys lockerroom so, we’re hoping to split things up. And,” he added, “officials use the phys ed office, which isn’t real convenient for them.”
The majority of the reconstruction work is scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s definitely something we’re all looking forward to,” LaRose concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.