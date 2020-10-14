To Robert Blank and others who have written. The Republicans have run the country for four years. Time’s up!
They have done nothing to make things better for the north country (unless you are wealthy) and have plans to make things worse. Joe Biden was vice president for eight years. Remember?
We still have our guns and our freedom. Please, wake up.
Mike Flood
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.