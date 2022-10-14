Retired teachers aid local library

PORT LEYDEN — The Retired Educators of New York, formerly New York State Retired Teachers, North Central Zone, have honored a public library in Jefferson or Lewis county. The funds for the award are raised through the purchase of tickets which the buyer can write the name of a public library which they would like to be awarded the $50 grant. At the organization’s Sept. 20, one of the winning tickets submitted by member, John Gaffney was drawn for Port Leyden Community Library.
Members of the organization feel public libraries are a great resource for all ages and many of the members benefit and are active in their public libraries. RENY also support the programs for youth and the new technologies being updated.
Patricia Dietrich, the Chair of “Love Your Public Libraries” to awarded the check and certificate, to Jake Myers, assistant director of Port Leyden Community Library.
He discussed with Mrs. Dietrich, the many programs provided over the summer and plans for future activities.
The monetary award was presented to the library in appreciation for service to the community.
Recently, Master Puppeteer, Nancy Sander, who has been performing for 34 years, visited the library with her rendition of “Little Red Riding Hood.” The library also provides Friday Preschool Story Hours with crafts, games and snacks in addition to the story. Serving the community, the library will be the venue for a flu shoot clinic.
