Retirees award South Lewis students

During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were presented with special awards. The Adirondack Area Educational Retirees Association Award is given to one student from each grade level who has demonstrated outstanding courtesy, respect, and/or overall helpfulness throughout the school year. Kindergartners Jon Tripp and Casen Sullivan; first graders Aurora Place and Eleaha Millard; second graders Sofia Rasor and Deegan Reittinger and third graders Ally Moore and Olivia Sadowski received this honor. Photo provided