OGDENSBURG — Richard K. and Mildred B. Dillenbeck, 926 Elizabeth St., will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary later in the summer in the Adirondacks.
Mr. Dillenbeck, son of Herbert and Elsie Dillenbeck, and Mildred Bell, daughter of William J. and Ruth Bell, were married on Feb. 26, 1946, at the United Methodist Church, Ogdensburg, with the Rev. Wilbert Hull, uncle of the bride, and the Rev. George Dando officiating.
Honor attendants were Mary Bell Douglas, sister of the bride, and Ralph Douglas, brother-in-law of the bride.
Mr. Dillenbeck graduated from Adams High School and St. Lawrence University, Canton. He is a veteran of WWII, having served in the Army Air Corps. He retired in 1986 from Gerber Food Co., after 35 years of service. Mr. Dillenbeck enjoys outdoor activities, such as golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He is a fan of Syracuse and St. Lawrence sports and professional golf and football.
Mrs. Dillenbeck graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and The Wallace’s Secretarial School of Ogdensburg. She retired in 1984 as director of the Remington Art Museum, Ogdensburg. She was awarded a St. Lawrence University North Country Citizen award in 1979 for her work at the museum’s collection with lectures and displays. She enjoys outdoor activities of gardening, camping and boating.
The couple has two children, Linda Nash, deceased; and Robert Dillenbeck, Essex Junction, Vt.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.