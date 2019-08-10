Lyon: Richard L. Russell, 77, passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing Home on August 7, 2019, with his loving sister at his side. He was born in Malone, NY. on February 2, 1942, the son of Lester L. and Norma M. (Rabideau) Russel. He is survived by brothers Dale S.(Susan), Lawrence J. (Margaret) and sister Judy (William) McKown and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his parents, and sister Jane M. (Bruce) Greene . Richard graduated from Brushton - Moria Central High School, class of 1960. Richard worked at many local companies including Garlock, Fold-Pac, and retired from Thomas Electronics. At his request, there will be no prior calling hours and funeral services will be at convenience of the family in Brushton, NY.
Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
