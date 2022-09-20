BARNES CORNERS — The 17th annual Ride for Ryan departed from Tuggers Grill Bar & Campground Sept. 10.
The ride, to benefit the Ryan J. LaBarge Scholarship for a Copenhagen Central School graduating senior attracted, 710 participants, some dressed as super heros, on 389 machines from dirt bikes to side by sides.
According to organizers, this was the largest attendance for the event to date.
“It was a beautiful turn out and beautiful day,” said James D. LaBarge, uncle of the event’s namesake and ride organizer. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day. There were no accidents or safety concerns.”
The ride looped back to Tuggers where a chance auction, raffles and a live auction were held. The board raffle for the wooden turkey donated by Scott Simmons of Copenhagen Carvers went to Bruce Fostveit; the flooring was awarded to Don Stephens and the Yeti cooler to Kristen Spaziani. The ticket raffle had five prizes with Tammy Charette winning the $1,000 cash; Don Coleman, gun; Bill Chershneck, $500 Burrville Power gift card; Matt Bush, $300; and Trisha Barton, cross bow.
The event raised $18,146 which as has been the case for the past three year, will be matched by an anonymous donor.
At the 2022 commencement ceremony, the $3,000 scholarship was presented to Mckenzie L. McLane.
