FORT COVINGTON- After a lengthy illness, Rita E. Ghostlaw, 76, of 41 Center Street, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Rita was born on February 23, 1943 in Malone, daughter of late James and Viola (Moquin) Dow. She was a graduate of Salmon River Central School and Pauline’s Beauty School in Watertown. She married Bruce F. Ghostlaw on August 31, 1963 at St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church. Bruce predeceased her on July 14, 2001.
Rita owned and operated Rita’s Beauty Shop in Fort Covington for over 50 years. As a hairdresser, she was active with NYS Hairdressers Association and founder of the Look Good Feel Better Program for cancer patients. She was a devout member of St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church and quietly assisted in many church activities. Rita enjoyed antiques, always like to find a good deal at a flea market or garage sale, gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking and canning. She loved spending time with family and attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her three sons, Peter Ghostlaw and Debra Eggleston of Indian Lake; Paul and Beth Ghostlaw of Walpole, MA; Patrick and Lisa Ghostlaw of Fort Covington; her grandchildren, Samantha and Ted Conners; Ashley Ghostlaw; Bruce and Cayden Ghostlaw; and Hunter and PJ Ghostlaw; and one great grandchild Ivah Rose Conners.
She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Brunet of Glen Walter, ON; and Michele Quenneville of Montreal, QC; and her brother Gerald and Claudette Dow of Syracuse.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Dow; her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Tom Glasgow; and her brother-in-law, Rene Brunet.
Friends may call at St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM with Rev. John Looby celebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Covington, at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Rita’s memory to the Ft. Covington Volunteer Fire and Rescue or St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
