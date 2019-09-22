Robert and Sheila (Congdon) Rucker recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a party given by their children.
Mr. Rucker, grandson of Carl Johnson, and Sheila Congdon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Congdon, were married on Aug. 23, 1969, at the First Baptist Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Stanley Smith officiating.
Honor attendants were Carol Hall and Larry Congdon, brother of the bride.
Mr. and Mrs. Rucker were high school sweethearts. They resided on a small hobby farm for 32 years.
The couple has two sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Lori Rucker, and Robert and Diane Rucker, Carthage; and five grandchildren.
