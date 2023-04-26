Robert Lavoie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. Lavoie, 59, of Malone who died February 28, 2023 will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Notre Dame Church, Malone.Burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery, Malone. Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Special Sections & Promotions
Spring High School Previews
Latest News
- High school girls basketball: Hammond’s Kenyon named Class D Player of Year as all-state team selected
- Troopers: Edwards man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
- Canton man charged with stealing UTV
- OFA, Heuvelton lose low-scoring girls lacrosse duels
- OFA Girls Lacrosse, Softball teams drop road contests
- Lisbon boys, Hammond girls stay unbeaten in NAC West
- Clifton-Fine Central School class leaders
- NAC roundup: Zuhlsdorf whiffs 17 to power Canton past Gouverneur in baseball
Most Popular
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING AND BUDGET HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF LEWIS NEWREZ LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
- WESTIE PUPPIES for sale. 13 weeks, 2 sets of shots
- CROGHAN CONNECTIONS offering a bus trip to Branson, Mo., Sept.
- ATTENTION FIRE Depts. and Anyone, taking orders for fresh caught
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.