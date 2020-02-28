Massena: Robert W. Burditt, 83 passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 26, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Covington at the convenience of the family.
Robert was born on September 29, 1936 in Huntington, Que. The son on H. James and Mary (Noreault) Burditt. He was the 12th of 13 children. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Lantry, and Kay Gray both of Fort Covington and his sister in-law Patricia Burditt of Schenectady. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and eight brothers; Joseph J., James, Francis, Donald, William, Amos, Leo, Joe and two sisters, Florence and Elsie. Robert worked 30 years at Bombay Slipper Factory. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, baseball and bingo. He was a past member of Fort Covington Knights of Columbus. As an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church of the Fort, he served as an usher and bingo worker. Most recently he enjoyed activities and visiting with staff at Highland Nursing Home where he resided the past year. Online condolences and memories of Robert may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
