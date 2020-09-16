Robin Barney, 61, of Constable, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
She was born September 26, 1958 in Syracuse, NY to the late Wayne A. Spinner Sr. and Jenney Woods.
On August 6, 1977, she married Herbert O. Barney Sr. at St. John Bosco Church in Malone.
Robin held a variety of jobs over the years including Tru-Stitch, Cherry Knoll (and various other restaurants), North Country Animal Shelter and Champlain Plastics.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Sr.; three children, Herbert O. Barney Jr. of Constable, Jodie LaClair and her partner, Scott Smith of Malone, Casey Gwinn and her husband, James of Westville; eight grandchildren, Dylon, Jesse, Alexis, Alexander, Jonathan, Carter, Cooper and Spencer; three brothers, Gary Spinner and his partner, Jane Zanchelli of Plattsburgh, Kyle Spinner of Malone and Wayne Spinner Jr. and his wife, Beth of Washington; as well as several in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Adam Spinner.
Robin loved animals and country music. She had a unique personality and spoke her mind often. She was immensely proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew her and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Attendance controlled calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Thomas Gwinn officiating. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
Burial will take place in St. John Bosco Cemetery, Malone.
Donations in Robin’s memory may be made to the Constable Rec Park and the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
