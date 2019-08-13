Ros J. Rioux 98, of the Farrar Home, Malone, NY., passed away early Friday morning, August 9, 2019, at the U.V.M. Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center, in Malone, NY. He had been a patient there since August 2.
Born in Saint Eloi, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Napoleon and Omerine Veilleux Rioux.
He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War 2, and was Honorably Discharged.
Ros was a self employed draftsman. He worked in Canada and also Los Angeles, CA. for many years.
He enjoyed reading and investing in the stock market.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Laurence, Hector, Maurice and Yvor Rioux and one sister, Cecile Rioux.
There are no calling hours. Graveside Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Saint Eloi Cemetery, in Saint Eloi, Quebec, Canada.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Farrar Home, 46 Constable Street, Malone, NY. 12953.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
