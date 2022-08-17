WATERTOWN — A portion of Route 126 is closed for what appears to be a motorcycle crash.
Police have shut down Route 126 at the intersection of Rutland Hollow Road after a motorcycle crash at around 11:30 a.m.
The motorcycle involved in the crash could be seen in a guardrail on Route 126.
It isn’t clear how many cars were involved other than the motorcycle.
