Salmon River blanked Potsdam Central for its second win in as many days while Massena Central opened the 2020 season by falling short to Franklin Academy in NAC Central Division varsity boys soccer action Tuesday.
Salmon River 3, Potsdam 0: At the Potsdam turf field, Kade Cook finished off an assist from PJ Ghostlaw nine minutes into the game. Ghostlaw then set up Jared Showen nine minutes later as the visiting Shamrocks worked their way to a 3-0 halftime lead. Evan Collette closed out the scoring by finishing off a play set up by Showen and Cook with less than nine minutes left in the opening frame.
John Miller made four saves backstopping the shutout while Ansen Herrick blocked eight shots for the Sandstoners (0-2).
Both squads are slated to be back in action on their home turf Thursday with the Shamrocks (2-2) hosting Massena starting at 4 p.m. and Potsdam welcoming OFA for a 7 p.m. matchup
FA 1, Massena 0: Under the lights at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, the visiting Huskies (2-2) spoiled the Red Raiders COVID-delayed season debut when Hans Schumacher drilled a direct kick into the back of the net from 32 yards out 17 minutes into the game it held up as the game-winner.
Aidan Langdon had six saves working the crease for the shutout. Ethan Chatterton handled five shots for Massena.
Canton 2, OFA 0: In the other Central game played at Ogdensburg, Rhett Palmer scored midway through the first half and Colin Taylor struck midway through the second to spark the Golden Bears (3-0) past the Blue Devuls (3-1).
Parker Hunt turned away the nine shots he faced to earn the shutout while David Vernsey posted eight stops in the loss.
MONDAY GAMES
In NAC boys soccer matchups Monday, Salmon River rocked Gouverneur 6-1 in the lone Central contest while East Division games saw Colton-Pierrepoint edge Brushton-Moira 2-1 and Madrid-Waddington blanked Chateaugay 3-0. West Division action had Lisbon downing Hammond 4-0 and Morristown halting Harrisville 3-0.
Salmon River 6, Gouverneur 1: The teams traded goals before the Shamrocks reeled off five straight, including two in the final minutes of regulation, en route to surging their way to their first win after opening the season by dropping a pair of close calls. Showen opened the scoring for Salmon River when he connected off an assist from Zach Durant in the seventh minute.
The Wildcats, who were coming off its first Central Division win since 2016, pulled even in the 20th minute with Garret Leclair finishing off a play set up by Kyle Guames but Cook restored the Salmon River lead just four minute later assisted by Gavin Cook-Avery and the on-goal margin stood at halftime.
Stone Chubb sparked a second-half scoring outburst by the Shamrocks when he converted off an assist from Durant in the opening minute. Cook pushed the lead to 4-1 in the 53rd minute assisted by Cayde Lazore. Showen’s second of the game came off an assist from Ghostlaw in the 74th and Cook finihsed off his hattrick a minute later set up by Luke Miller.
Both netminders logged eight saves with Miller backstopping the win and Jordan Hayden working the crease in the loss.
C-P 2, BMC 1: At Brushton, Theo Hughes struck off an assist from Aiden Hoose with just 19 seconds left in regulation to lift the Colts (3-2) past the host Panthers.
Oliver Johnson opened the scoring for C-P just 3:26 into the game assisted by Cody Francis but Edmund Collins knotted the score at 1-1 with 2:05 left in the first half.
Harlee Besio made four saves working the crease for the win while George Webb stopped 11 shots for BMC (0-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
In NAC Central varsity girls soccer macthups Tuesday, Massena Central opened its season by rallying to down Franklin Academy 3-1, Potsdam Central stopped Salmon River 3-0 and Canton Central beat OFA 4-1 while a pair of East Division encounters saw Brushton-Moira outlast Colton-Pierrepoint 1-0 and Chateaugay handle St. Regis Falls 8-2.
Massena 3, FA 1: At Malone, the Lady Huskies (1-3) built a 1-0 halftime lead midway through the first half when Ryleigh McCauley converted off an assist from Claire Poupore but the Lady Red Raiders stormed back to net three goals in a seven-minute span early in the second half.
Jeanelle Burke tied the game assisted by Libby Rogers, who then set up Grayce Trimbilo with the eventual game-winner before sealing the season-opening comeback win with a goal of her own.
Sabella Cromie worked the crease for the win while Taylor Covey tended the FA goal.
Potsdam 3, Salmon River 0: At Fort Covington, Natalie Cowen connected on a direct kick 24 minutes into the game to spark the Lady Sandstoners (1-1) past the Lady Shamrocks (1-3, 0-3). Luca Pecora made it 2-0 later in the first half assisted by Katie Cowen before Kennedy Emerson closed out the scoring late in the second half off an assist from Natalie Cowen.
Taylor Benda blocked nine shots in posting the shutout while Brycelan Sunday stood tall making 16 saves for Salmon River.
Canton 4, OFA 1: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, Hannah Reed scored twice while Etta Coburn and Esther Shipman netted singletons as the Lady Golden Bears (3-0) overcame a goal by OFA’s Kassidie Wells for the win.
BMC 1, C-P 0: At Brushton, the Lady Panthers (2-2, 2-1) converted on a penalty kick 25 minutes into the game for the only goal.
Kendall LaMora stopped five shots for the Lady Colts, who suffered their first loss in four games.
Chateaugay 8, SRF 2: At Chateaugay, Olivia Cook generated four goals to lead the Lady Bulldogs (3-0-1) past the Lady Saints (0-2-1). Avery Tam scored twice while Kylee Peterson and Chloe Champagne each struck for solo tallies.
Katie Arcadi and Jenna LaBar scored in the losing cause.
MONDAY GAMES
NAC varsity girls soccer games played Monday saw Gouverneur post a 4-0 Central Division win over Salmon River and Tupper Lake play East rival St. Regis Falls to a 1-1 overtime tie while a pair of West encounters saw Hammond handle Lisbon 10-2 and Morristown shade Harrisville 1-0.
Gouverneur 4, Salmon River 0: At Gouverneur, Torie Salisbury anchored the winning offense with a pair of goals while Cierra Besaw and Elizabeth Riutta tallied singletons. Holly Barton notched a pair of assists. Aurora Hayden and Raelin Burns chipped in solo helpers and Grace Holmes was counted on to make five saves backstopping the shutout as the Lady Wildcats improved to 4-0.
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Wednesday: Morristown at H-D, E-K at Heuvelton, BMC at P-H, SRF at M-W.
Thursday: Massena at Salmon River, Gouverneur at Canton, E-K at Lisbon, OFA at Potsdam 7 p.m.
Friday: Heuvelton at Morristown, Harrisville at Hammond, M-W at N-N, SLC at P-H, Chateaugay at BMC, C-P at SRF, H-D at Lisbon.
Saturday: Salmon River at FA 10 a.m., SLC at SRF 10 a.m., OFA at Massena 12:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 1 p.m., BMC at C-P 2 p.m.
Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur, Potsdam at Massena, Lisbon at Harrisville, OFA at FA, SRF at C-P.
Tuesday: Morristown at E-K, Lisbon at Heuvelton, Hammond at H-D, N-N at C-P, P-H at M-W, SRF at Chateaugay 4:30 p.m., BMC at SLC 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Wednesday: M-W at SRF, C-P at Chateaugay, P-H at BMC, H-D at Morristown, SLC at Tupper Lake 4:15 p.m.
Thursday: Salmon River at Massena, OFA at Potsdam, Lisbon at E-K, Canton at Gouverneur.
Friday: Morristown at Heuvelton, Lisbon at H-D, Hammond at Harrisville, N-N at E-K, SRF at C-P, Tupper Lake at M-W, P-H at SLC.
Saturday: FA at Salmon River 10 a.m., Massena at OFA 10 a.m., Potsdam at Canton 10 a.m., BMC at Chateaugay 10 a.m., Tupper Lake at C-P 10 a.m., SRF at SLC 11 a.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at M-W 1 p.m.
Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River, Massena at Potsdam, N-N at Morristown, Harrisville at Lisbon, C-P at SRF, FA at OFA 7 p.m.
Tuesday: SLC at BMC 3:45 p.m., E-K at Morristown, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Harrisville at N-N, C-P at Tupper Lake, M-W at P-H, H-D at Hammond, Chateaugay at SRF 4:30 p.m.
