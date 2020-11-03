OGDENSBURG - The Salmon River Central varsity boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision on the road to OFA in an NAC Central Division matchup on Tuesday.
In what turned out to be the lone boys game played, the teams played to a scoreless tie through the first half before the host Blue Devils (6-2) broke through in the opening minute of the second half when Karson LaRose successfully converted on a penalty kick after a Shamrocks’ player was called for a handball in the goalmouth.
Salmon River pulled even nine minutes later when Gavin Cook-Avery controlled a ball just inside the top of the penalty area and pumped it into the back of the net. LaRose then restored the OFA lead with 22 minutes remaining, finishing a quick passing sequence up the middle of the field by Dylan Irvine and Kam Johnson.
David Vernsey turned aside three shots backstopping the win while John Miller posted five saves for the Shamrocks (3-5).
GIRLS GAME
In the lone girls game played Tuesday, Canton blanked Central Division rival Franklin Academy 2-0.
At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, Allison Kiah scored unassisted 14 minutes into the game and the Lady Golden Bears (7-2) made it hold up for the win. Emily Wentworth added the insurance marker midway through the second half assisted by Hannah Reed while Bree Rogers fielded three shots working the crease for the shutout.
The duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey made a combined nine saves sharing crease duties for the Lady Huskies (3-7).
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday: E-K at H-D 3:30 p.m., N-N at P-H 3:30 p.m., SRF at SLC 6 p.m.
Thursday: OFA at Canton 3 p.m., M-W at N-N 3:30 p.m., Potsdam at Salmon River 3:30 p.m., H-D at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m.
Friday: C-P at Chateaugay 3:15 p.m., H-D at Morristown 3:30 p.m., Heuvelton at E-K 4 p.m., P-H at BMC 4 p.m., M-W at SRF 4 p.m.
Saturday: E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., Chateaugay at M-W 10:30 a.m., Potsdam at OFA 1 p.m., SLC at P-H 1 p.m., BMC at SRF 2 p.m.
Sunday: SLC at Chateaugay 2 p.m., Salmon River at Massena 2 p.m.
Monday: Morristown at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m., N-N at M-W 4 p.m., P-H at SLC 4 p.m., SRF at C-P 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Potsdam at Canton 3:15 p.m., FA at Salmon River 3:30 p.m., Hammond at E-K 3:30 p.m., Massena at OFA 4 p.m., P-H at N-N 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday: H-D at E-K 3:30 p.m., Heuvelton at N-N 4 p.m., P-H at Tupper Lake 4 p.m.
Thursday: Heuvelton at H-D 3:30 p.m., Salmon River at Potsdam 4 p.m., Canton at OFA 4 p.m., Chateaugay at SLC 6 p.m.
Friday: Morristown at H-D 3:30 p.m., E-K at Heuvelton 4 p.m., SRF at M-W 4 p.m., Tupper Lake at SLC 6 p.m.
Saturday: Massena at Salmon River 10 a.m., Potsdam at OFA 10 a.m., BMC at P-H 10 a.m., H-D at Morristown 10 a.m., M-W at Chateaugay 10:30 a.m., Hammond at N-N 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at BMC 1 p.m., N-N at Lisbon 1 p.m., Hammond at E-K 1 p.m., SRF at SLC 2 p.m., Massena at Salmon River 2 p.m.
Monday: H-D at Lisbon 3 p.m., Heuvelton at Morristown 3:30 p.m., M-W at Tupper Lake 3:30 p.m., R-K at N-N 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Salmon River at FA 3:30 p.m., E-K at Hammond, 3:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 4 p.m., OFA at Massena 4 p.m., P-H at SLC 4:15 p.m.
