OGDENSBURG – Neither team deserved to lose, and both deserved to win, but the second-seeded Ogdensburg Blue Devils survived the No. 3 seed Salmon River Shamrocks’ upset bid with a 2-1 shootout victory on Friday evening at the Edgar R. Newell Memorial Golden Dome in Ogdensburg. The playoff contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, but thanks to winter storm Odell, the game was postponed for 24 hours and began at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The two NAC Division II boys hockey rivals skated to a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation and neither team lit the lamp during the four seven-and-a-half minute overtime periods, resulting in two rounds of penalty shots. Choosing three skaters each for the first two rounds of the shootout, both squads solved the other’s goalie once in the first session. Ogdensburg goalie Kelson Hooper stopped all three scoring attempts by the Shamrocks in the second round, as freshman teammate Landin McDonald netted the only goal in that round to lift the Blue Devils (13-6-2) past the Shamrocks and into the Section 10 Division II championship game on Monday, where the Blue Devils will take on the defending D-II champion Norwood-Norfolk Icemen in a rematch of last year’s title contest.
Ogdensburg came out strong in the first period, put a pair of pucks past Salmon River goalie Ryan Oakes Jr. for a 2-0 lead after one. The Shamrocks flipped the ice and scored twice during the second period, tying the game at 2-all. The score remainded that way throughout the third period and for all four overtime sessions, resulting in the shootout scenario.
Senior Tim Cook Jr. put the Shamrocks (11-10-1) up 1-0 in the first shootout round, only to have OFA senior defenseman Nolan O’Donnell tie things up and force a second shootout round. Hooper, a senior, was stellar during the second round, rejected all three Salmon River scoring attempts with a little help from the goaltenders’ friend (the pipe), which set the stage for the freshman McDonald to become the hero of the night for Ogdensburg.
Ogdensburg junior Karson LaRose opened up the scoring at 5:56 of the first period with an unassisted marker, then set up the Blue Devils’ second strike at 9:01 of the period, sending sophomore forward Holden Woods to the net.
OFA’s two-goal lead lasted until 9:59 of the second, when Salmon River co-captain Alex Oakes scored the game’s only power play goal at 9:59, with senior co-captain Tim Cook Jr. logging the assist. Forty-three seconds later, Salmon River junior Jared Showen tied the game at 2-2 with an unassisted tally.
Hooper backstopped the playoff victory with 35 saves, while Oakes Jr. turned aside 49 Ogdensburg shots in the season-ending setback.
