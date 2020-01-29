BRASHER FALLS - The Salmon River Central boys hockey team held off St. Lawrence Central 3-2 in an NAC Division II matchup at the Tri-Town Arena Wednesday night.
The host Larries (4-12, 3-8) got off to a solid start when Mason Frary finished off a play set up by Brendan Phippen and Noah Adams 4:51 into the game but the Shamrocks (6-8, 4-5) would counter with three straight goals starting at the 9:55 mark of the first when they pulled even on an unassisted goal by Connor Lewis.
After a scoreless middle frame, Jared Showen gave Salmon River the lead at 4:51 of the third assisted by Tim Cook. Zach Durant made it 3-1 just over two minutes later assisted by Evan Collette and that would hold up as the game-winner after Jarret St. Hilaire pulled SLC back to within one at the 8:09 mark assisted by Phippen and Connor Foster.
Ryan Oakes made 20 saves in the winning effort and Jonah Burnett blocked 23 shots for the Larries.
The Shamrocks are slated to take on NAC rival Potsdam at Pine Street Arena next Wednesday while the Larries are due back on the ice for a nonleague game against Saranac Central on Monday at the Tri-Town Arena. The opening face-off for both matchups is 7 p.m.
The other NAC Division II game played Wednesday night saw OFA outlast Franklin Academy 1-0 while Potsdam at Norwood-Norfolk was postponed to Monday, February 10. In another schedule change, Potsdam’s game against Division I rival Canton scheduled for this Saturday at Pine Street Arena has been rescheduled to Friday, February 21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
In NAC boys basketball action Wednesday, Edwards-Knox gained a 58-47 West Division win over Morristown and undefeated Central Division-leading OFA outscored Watertown High 76-50 for its first nonleague win of the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The lone nonleague girls basketball games played Wednesday saw St. Regis Falls beat Saranac Lake 46-14 while Keene at Chateaugay was canceled.
WRESTLING
In the only NAC wrestling meet Wednesday, Franklin Academy topped OFA 48-42.
