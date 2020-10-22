Salmon River turned back Massena Central and OFA outscored Potsdam Central in NAC Central Division varsity boys soccer matchups Thursday.
Salmon River, 3, Massena 1: At Fort Covington, the visiting Red Raiders (0-2) got off to a promising start when Luke Greco converted off an assist from Luke Bronchetti 22 minutes into the game before the Shamrocks (3-2) stormed back to net their third straight win.
Kade Cook tied the game with three minutes left in the first half off an assist from Eystn Wylie. Rick Chatland tallied the eventual game-winner 23 minutes into the second half on a play set up by PJ Ghostlaw. Jared Showen added the insurance marker five minutes later.
John Miller handled 11 shots working the crease for the win while Jacob Bressard posted 14 saves for Massena (0-2).
OFA 3, Potsdam 0: Under the lights at the Potsdam turf field, Karson LaRose netted two goals and helped set up the other by Trent Lovely in leading the Blue Devils (4-1). Franklin Brown assisted on the second LaRose tally while David Vernsey was counted on to make two saves backstopping the shutout.
Ansen Herrick blocked 16 shots for the Sandstoners (3-0).
Canton 4, Gouverneur 1: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, Rhett Palmer, Nick Estabrooks, Colin Taylor and Tanner Hazelton all broke through for solo goals in a balanced effort for the Golden Bears (4-0), who broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead. Parker Hunt (2 saves) and Hayden Todd (3 saves) combined to backstop the win.
Jordan Hayden scored for the Wildcats (1-4) while Brock Cox handled seven shots.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
The lone NAC East boys soccer matchup Wednesday saw Madrid-Waddington beat St. Regis Falls 7-0 while a pair of West Division game had Hermon-DeKalb turning back Morristown 5-2 and Heuvelton playing Edwards-Knox to a 1-1 overtime draw.
M-W 7, SRF 0: At Madrid, Brody VanBuren and Connor Arquiett fashioned two goals each as the Yellowjackets improved to 5-0. Matt Robinson, Kaden Kingston and Ethan Bailey connected for singletons while Jacob Morgan fielded four shots backstopping the shutout.
Derek Prevost made 11 saves for the Saints (0-4).
-------
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Friday: Heuvelton at Morristown, Harrisville at Hammond, Chateaugay at BMC, C-P at SRF, H-D at Lisbon.
Saturday: Salmon River at FA 10 a.m., OFA at Massena 12:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 1 p.m., BMC at C-P 2 p.m.
Sunday: BMC at P-H 1 p.m.
Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur, Potsdam at Massena, Lisbon at Harrisville, OFA at FA, SRF at C-P, N-N at SLC.
Tuesday: Morristown at E-K, Lisbon at Heuvelton, Hammond at H-D, N-N at C-P, P-H at M-W, SRF at Chateaugay 4:30 p.m., BMC at SLC 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.