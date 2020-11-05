FORT COVINGTON – Salmon River cross country’s one and only home meet of the 2020 season against Brushton-Moira marked Shamrocks coach Danny Mainville’s last.
After 33 years at Salmon River —and coaching cross country for over 20 of them —Maineville will call it a career.
Prior to taking several photos with his final varsity teams, Maineville reflected on his time with the Shamrocks, and the student-athletes he’s seen pass through the program.
“I’ve had some fantastic kids. Not just athletically, but just great, great personalities,” he said. “Great people, and I’ve coached a lot of different athletes and all the experiences I’ve had along the way, hopefully it made their lives a little bit better.”
Despite Olivia Bobbie finishing first for the Panthers at 23:53, the Shamrocks won both races due to the Panthers fielding incomplete teams.
Xavier Collins led the boys race with a time of 19:35 for Salmon River. Brushton-Moira’s Luke Chapman finished 24 seconds behind him.
“Luke (Chapman) had to take a little over a week off for a running related ailment and he quickly has made up ground,” Panthers coach Dwayne Ghostlaw said. “This is Luke’s second season and he really is improving with each race. James Durant (21:11) and Wyatt Preve (23:36) continue to improve for us.”
Gunner Mitchell (20:14), Shakohentehtha Elijah (21:04) and Ashton Avery-Durant (21:06) joined Collins to give the Shamrocks four top finishers in the boys race.
Also placing for Salmon River was Beayden Smithey (8th, 35:44).
While the girls race saw BMC produce the individual leader, the Lady Shamrocks took the next three spots with Emily Wells finishing in 24:10 followed by Jasmine Oakes in 25:45 and Alexandra Nye in 25:58. Also competing for Salmon River were Julia Oakes (7th, 33:20) and Adrienne Bell (8th, 33:24).
While the team score was already decided prior to the meet, the focus for both the Shamrocks and Panthers was to just focus on improving individually with sectionals looming.
“They all have a goal. We all talked about (how) this is where I expect you to be, this is what I expect you to do,” Mainville said. “And they all have a goal, they all know what I expect out of them. And that’s what they’re shooting for. The other team is inconsequential – this is where I want you, this is where I expect you.”
Bobbie has been consistently finishing among the top three for Brushton-Moira. The sophomore will likely be a strong anchor for the Panthers over the next two years.
Wells qualified for sectionals, while Collins, Mitchell, Elijah and Avery-Durant qualified for the boys, giving Salmon River depth toward the end of the abbreviated season.
To even have the chance to race at a championship meet – which is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Franklin Academy at 9 a.m. – Mainville noted how fortunate the sport is when there is no postseason for soccer due to the Fall I NYSPHSAA COVID-19 guidelines.
“It’s nice,” he said. “I mean, a lot of schools and a lot of sports don’t get those opportunities, so we have to cherish every day we have out here.”
