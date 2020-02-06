FORT COVINGTON - The Salmon River Central girls hockey team heads to Lake Placid this weekend looking to add to what has already been a banner season.
At 20-0-2, the Section 10 champion Lady Shamrocks are slated to put their undefeated record on the line this evening against Section 3 champion Clinton Central in the first of two NYSPHSAA tournament semifinals at historie Herb Brooks Arena starting at 6 p.m. Defending state champion Williamsville of Section 6 and Section 7 champion Plattsburgh High square off in tonight’s first round nightcap starting at 8:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
Salmon River is returning to the state tournament for the second time in three years. After reaching the title game at SUNY Oswego two seasons ago, they were upended in the sectional semifinals last winter.
“Last year, I think we focused too much on states. We looked too far ahead instead of focusing on how to get there,” said coach Kara Newtown as the Lady Shamrocks get set to face-off against the Warriors in a rematch of a game played on December 27 at Tom Cavanaugh Arena where the teams skated to a 1-1 overtime draw.
“We’ve gone undefeated for 22 games but it’s a completely different season now. Our record is 0-0 and we want to keep taking things game by game the way we have all season,” Newtown added.
The majority of the players on this year’s Salmon River squad were part of the team that came up short in the 2018 state final to FLOP of Section 6. The disappointment of that loss, along with last winter’s early post-season departure, have served as inspiration.
“I feel like were are a more mature team and we’re more ready for each game this year,” noted senior captain Rylee Garrow, who anchors a balanced Salmon River offense with 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists. “It’s one of the reasons why we’re undefeated in 22 games.”
While the Lady Shamrocks boast a strong veteran core of seniors and juniors, sophomore Hannah Johnson has emerged as one of the leading offensive threats with a team-high 13 goals and six assists for 19 points. Senior Karli St. Ann has generated another nine goals and nine assists and junior Karahkwenhawe White nine goals and four assists. Other key contributors up front include juniors Myranda Collette (4-8) and Mahkia Snyder (7-4) along with senior Olivia Moulton (3-5).
The Lady Shamrocks also feature a veteran blueline corps consisting of seniors Autumn Benedict and Alexis Seymour along with juniors Kayla Cunningham, Emma Gibson and Emma Ransom. Cunningham has also provided an offensive spark with four goals and seven assists.
Backstopping the Salmon River hopes this winter is fifth-year senior Carli Cartier, who carries an impressive 1.00 goals against average through 17 starts between the pipes.
“One of our strengths is that we don’t depend on just one or two players and we don’t rely on just one line to do the scoring. All of our lines have come through with goals this year,” noted Newtown.
“One player we do rely on though is Carli (Cartier) in goal. This is her fifth year and she’s just been so solid for us back there,” she added.
Clinton enters this evening semifinal with an 11-2-3 record after having captured the Section 3 title with a 4-1 decision over Skaneateles. Junior Mia Lopota, who scored the only goal against the Lady Shamrocks in the regular season draw at Tom Cavanaugh Arena, is the leading offensive threat for the Warriors with 13 goals and 10 assists. Freshman blueliner Drew Kopek is the next-leading scorer with seven goals and 12 assists while junior forward Ariel Williamson has tallied six goals and 10 assists. Senior goaltender Hailey Millington, who made 24 saves against Salmon River back in December, has worked the crease for every game this winter for Clinton and brings a 1.20 goals against average and .900 save percentage into the state tournament.
“We know we have to be mentally prepared for all our games,” noted Garrow.
“And,” she added, “being undefeated gives us even more motivation.”
Coached by Tara Newtown, along with assistants Nathan Boots and Gary Collette, the undefeated Salmon River Central girls hockey team heads to Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid to compete in the NYSPHSAA championship tournament starting tonight against Section 3 champion Clinton Central starting at 6 p.m. Team members include; Sierra Norton, Hannah Johnson, Autumn Benedict, Myranda Collette, Joryan Adams, Rylee Garrow, Olivia Moulton, Emma Ransom, Karli St. Ann, Makhia Snyder, Emma Gibson, Jaryn Chubb, Kayla Cunningham, Julia Oakes, Alexis Seymour, Carli Cartier, Karahkwenhawe White and Talynn Wylie. Alain St. Pierre/CO
