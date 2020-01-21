FORT COVINGTON – Even though they still have one game remaining in the regular season, you can crown the unbeaten Salmon River girls hockey team champs.
After playing to a scoreless first period, the Shamrocks (16-0-2 overall) scored twice in the middle stanza, then held on to defeat the visiting Potsdam Sandstoners 2-1 in the final regular-season meeting between the two Section 10 hockey rivals to secure the regular-season crown.
The win leaves the Shamrocks with a 7-0 league record, with one game (at Massena on Wednesday) left before the playoffs begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The loss drops the Sandstoners to 5-2 in league play, and 12-6 overall.
“This was a good win, but our work is not done,” said Salmon River coach Kara Newtown.
Salmon River took a one-goal lead early in the second period when defenseman Emma Gibson took control of the puck behind her own goal and skated the length of the ice. Gibson finally gave up the puck from behind the Potsdam red line, a soft pass to Karahkwenhawe “Karah” White, who was stationed to the right of Potsdam goalie Ava Johnson. White flicked her stick and the puck went over the top of the Sandstoners’ goalie and into the corner of the net to put the hosts in front.
That one-goal lead held up for the next four and a half minutes until Emma Ransom picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in and snapped a wrist shot that Johnson appeared to stop. But, the puck bounced high into the air, went over the goalie’s shoulder and landed across the red line for the eventual game-winning goal.
Salmon River carried its two-goal lead to the midway point of the third period, when Potsdam’s Anna Nelson pounced on a rebound of a Carli Cartier save to pull the Sandstoners to within one goal.
Potsdam appeared to have erased its deficit inside the final minute of regulation, but the officials ruled that the puck went into the net after the play was blown dead.
Still, the Sandstoners didn’t quit and gave it one last ditch effort as Potsdam coach Joe Stark called Johnson to the bench in favor of an extra attacker with 1:11 left in regulation, but the ploy failed to produce the equalizer and the Shamrocks skated to their one-goal win.
Cartier backstopped the Salmon River effort with 23 saves, while Johnson made 24 stops between the Potsdam pipes.
Potsdam will also conclude its regular season on Wednesday, hosting the Alexandria Bay/Thousand Islands Lady Islanders at the Pine Street Arena in a 6:30 p.m. opening faceoff. The Salmon River at Massena game on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY GAMES
In high school girls hockey games played Friday, Salmon River skated to a 3-1 NAC win at home over Canton Central while Massena dropped a 2-0 decision on the road to Ithaca.
Salmon River 3, Canton 1: At Tom Cavanaugh Arena, the Lady Golden Bears (0-13-2, 0-7-1) opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first when Lucy DeCouteau finished off a play set up by Quinn Woodward and Katherine Smith but the Lady Shamrocks countered with two quick goals in the final five minutes of the first period and another unanswered goal in the middle frame.
Karahkwenhawe White tied the game at 10:52 of the first with a power play goal set up by Myranda Collette. Olivia Moulton notched the eventual game-winner 74 seconds later assisted by Joryn Adams. Rylee Garrow sealed the win with a goal at 5:24 of the second off assists from Makhia Snyder and Gibson.
Sierra Norton-Glan made 10 saves backstopping the win. Mackenzie Wiggins turned aside 21 shots working the Canton crease.
TUESDAY GAME
In the lone game played Tuesday, Franklin Academy dropped a 2-0 decision to league rival Sara-Lake Placid.
