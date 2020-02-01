POTSDAM - Even after building a quick 3-0 lead midway through the second period, staying undefeated didn’t come easy for the Salmon River Central girls hockey team on Saturday.
“Potsdam is notorious for not letting us let up and it came right down to the end against them again today,” said coach Kara Newtown after the Lady Shamrocks held off the Lady Sandstoners 4-3 in the Section 10 championship game at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Arena.
“We didn’t feel any pressure because we were undefeated. We came in thinking this was just game 22 on our schedule and how we just wanted to keep playing the same way we’ve played all year,” she added. “Now we need to focus on what comes next.”
What comes next for Salmon River is a second trip in three years to the NYSPHSAA championship tournament slated for next weekend at historic Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. The Lady Shamrocks will put their 20-0-2 record on the line in the semifinal round against Section 3 champion Clinton on Friday at 6 p.m. In their only regular season nonleague encounter, they played to a 1-1 overtime draw on December 27 at Tom Cavanaugh Arena.
The matchup for the other semifinal between yet-to-be determined champions from Section 7 and western New York is scheduled to face-off at 8:30 p.m. The state final is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m.
In the win over the Lady Sandstoners (15-7), Salmon River broke open a close game with three goals in just over five minutes in the middle period then withstood a pair of comebacks.
“When we were down 3-0, I think a lot of people thought we were done and when we were down 4-2 late, I think a lot of people thought we were done but our players showed a lot of character and kept battling,” said Potsdam coach Joe Stark.
After a scoreless first period, the Lady Shamrocks got on the board 3:22 into the second when Hannah Johnson wristed home a rising into the far top corner from the right wing for a power play goal. Autumn Benedict drew the lone assist on the opening tally. Olivia Moulton doubled the lead at the 6:50 mark when she swatted a rebound into a wide-open net from the slot after a shot by Karahkwenhawe White. Makhia Snyder capped the second-period surge when she converted from close range on a centering pass from Rylee Garrow. Karli St. Ann also drew an assist.
“Once we went ahead 3-0, I felt like we forgot that there was still so much time left in the game,” noted Garrow, the senior team captain who is one of several players on this year’s Salmon River squad that competed for the state title two winters ago at SUNY Oswego.
Potsdam freshman standout Kennedy Emerson, who was later announced as the regular season MVP, slowed the Lady Shamrocks’ momentum with 5:15 left in the middle frame when she took a lead pass from her younger sister, Daniella, then burst down the left wing and wound up snapping the puck into the top left of the net from the top of the face-off circle.
The Lady Sandstoners pulled to within one at 8:39 of the third when Emerson skated down the left wing into the offensive zone, stopped at the face-off circle then blasted a slapshot on goal that caught the blocker of senior netminder Carli Cartier and slowly bounced across the goalline.
White restored the two-goal lead for the Lady Shamrocks with 3:07 left in regulation when she finished off a pass from behind the net by St. Ann. Garrow logged her second assist on the play.
Potsdam pulled freshman netminder Ava Johnson for the extra-skater with just under two minutes remaining and Emerson made the move pay off when she controlled the puck along the boards in the defensive zone then raced down the left wing, sliced her way toward goal across the middle of the slot and backhanded a shot just inside the near post with 1:09 left.
The Lady Sandstoners controlled the puck shortly after the ensuing face-off and were able to once again pull Johnson from the crease. They flooded the offensive zone but were unable to fashion the equalizer.
Cartier finished with 23 saves backstopping the win while Johnson blocked 24 of the shots she faced.
