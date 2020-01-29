The top two seeds earned a chance to play for the top prize as undefeated regular season champion Salmon River turned back the Lady Islanders and defending tournament champion Potsdam downed Massena in the semi-finals of the Section 10 girls hockey playoffs on Wednesday.
The Lady Shamrocks and Lady Sandstoners will not get set to square off for the sectional title on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Arena starting at 11:30 a.m. The winner advance to the NYSPHSAA championship tournament slated for the following weekend at Lake Placid.
Salmon River 3, Islanders 0: At Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington, Salmon River (19-0-2) took a quick lead when Karli St. Ann finished off a play set up by Rylee Garrow and Kayla Cunningham just 12 seconds into the game.
The teams went scoreless through the rest of the first period and the entire second before Hannah Johnson made it 2-0 at 3:04 of the third assisted by Garrow and Makhia Snyder. Taylnn Wylie sealed the win when she connected from Olivia Moulton and Emma Ransom with 31 seconds remaining.
Carli Cartier turned aside the 23 shots she faced backstopping the shutout while Jenna Christopher kept the Lady Islanders (2-9-1) in range with an exhaustive 60-save effort.
Potsdam 9, Massena 1: At Pine Street Arena in Potsdam, the Lady Sandstoners (16-6) broke open a close game with a five-goal outburst in the second period as they earned a chance to defend their sectional crown.
Eighth-grader Danielle Emerson opened the scoring at 10:57 of the first assisted by junior Keely Towne. Freshman Kennedy Emerson took the opening face-off of the second period and went down to notch an unassisted shorthanded goal just nine seconds later for what would hold up as the game-winner.
Kennedy Emerson anchored a potent Potsdam offense with three goals and an assist. Danielle Emerson finished with two goals and an assist along with junior Karley Green. Towne and freshman Isabel Boyd struck for the other goals while junior Sophie Compeau fashioned a pair of assists and sophomore Megan McCarthy earned a solo helper.
Junior Hannah Chilton broke through for the only goal of the night for the Lady Red Raiders (10-11) with 3:10 left in regulation on a play set up by eighth-grader Brooke Terry and senior Lindsey LaDue.
Freshman Ava Johnson Johnson stopped the 10 shots she faced through the first two periods between the pipes for Potsdam before giving way to eighth-grader Maddie Tessier, who made another six saves in the third. Freshman Hayley Boyce was called on to make 18 stops working the Massena crease.
In the Section 7 semifinals on Wednesday, fourth-seeded Franklin Academy knocked off top-seeded Beekmantown 3-2 and second-seeded Plattsburgh blanked third-seeded Sara-Lake Placid 3-0.
