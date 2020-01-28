PLATTSBURGH — The Salmon River girls hockey team capped off its 2019-20 regular season with a 3-2 win against Section 7’s Plattsburgh High in a nonconference contest held at the Am-Can Arena (A/C North) on Saturday.
With the win, the Shamrocks completed an undefeated regular season and will now carry an 18-0-2 record into tonight’s Section 10 playoff opener against the Lady Islanders, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. opening faceoff at the Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington. The Section 10 championship game is slated to be held at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. The other Section 10 semifinal has Massena playing at Potsdam in a 6:30 p.m. start this evening at Pine Street Arena, with the winner advancing to the Maxcy Hall ice for the title contest.
“On Monday, our record goes back to 0-0,” said Salmon River coach Kara Newtown. “We know better than anyone that playoffs are a new season and anything can happen.”
The Salmon River girls understands that better than most teams, as the Shamrocks had their stellar 2018-19 campaign come to a sudden stop when Massena posted a 3-2 overtime win against them on their home ice.
On Saturday, Salmon River junior Kayla Cunningham scored the game-winning goal with just over three minutes left in regulation to help the Shamrocks complete their undefeated regular season. The Cunningham tally, which broke a 2-2 tie, was set up on passes from juniors Karahkwenhawe White and Myranda Collette.
White got the Shamrocks on the board with an unassisted goal at 13:02 of the opening period. Plattsburgh’s Mckenzie Brown tied the game at 1-all at 3:36 of the second period, also with an unassisted marker.
Makhia Snyder put Salmon River back in front at 2:21 of the third period when she converted a pass from Rylee Garrow.
After SRC goalie Carli Cartier stopped a breakaway attempt late in the third on a play that saw White get sent to the penalty box for interference, the Hornets’ Reylyn Giroux capitalized and scored the game’s final equalizer as PHS skated with a player advantage. Gillian Boule assisted on the game-tying goal at 6:47, all of which set up the Cunningham game-winner at the 11:52 mark.
Cartier backstopped the Salmon River road win, stopping 20 of the 22 shots the Hornets put on frame, while Julian finished with 17 saves for Plattsburgh (11-9).
Potsdam 3, Ithaca 1: In another nonleague season finale at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Arena, the Lady Sandstoners (14-6) built a 2-0 lead in the second period then traded goals with the Little Red (6-5-4) in the third. Karley Green opened the scoeing 51 seconds into the middle frame on a play set up by Megan Reichhart-Saber and Jessika Bullock. Anna Nelson struck for the eventual game-winner unassisted at the 7:31 mark.
Kayla Swartwood pulled Ithaca to within one with an unassisted goal 4:38 into the third before Kennedy Emerson sealed the win with 11 seconds remaining.
Ava Johnson (7 saves) and Maddie Tessier (3 saves) combined to backstop the win while Catie Eisenhut blocked 32 shots for the Little Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.