Salmon River completed and undefeated skate to the regular season title with a 4-2 win on the road over Massena Central while Potsdam Central finished up league play by pulling away to a 7-2 decision at home over the Lady Islanders in NAC girls hockey action Wednesday night.
Salmon River 4, Massena 2: At the Massena Arena, the Lady Shamrocks built a 3-1 lead early in the third period before quickly trading goals with the Lady Red Raiders (10-10, 3-5). With the win, Salmon River improved to 17-0-2 overall and finished at 8-0 atop the NAC standings. They earned the top seed for the upcoming Section 10 playoffs which are scheduled to start next Tuesday and conclude with the championship game on Saturday, February 1, at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Arena starting at 11:30 a.m.
Rylee Garrow got the Lady Shamrocks on the board first with an unassisted breakaway goal 4:59 into the game but Lindsey LaDue pulled Massena even with 1:03 left in the opening period by finishing off a play set up by Audrey Hurlbut and Hannah Chilton.
Karahkwenhawe White put Salmon River back in the lead just 2:22 into the middle frame when she controlled a loose puck along the left boards in the defensive zone then burst down the wing and eventually wristed a shot into the top right. Garrow made it 3-1 at 3:09 of the third assisted by Emma Gibson.
The Lady Red Raiders pulled back to within one at the 6:34 mark when Chilton converted on an assist from Meg Wilmshurst but Karli St. Ann restored the two-goal advantage 45 seconds later off an assist from Garrow.
Carli Cartier made 14 saves backstopping the win while Mackenzie Garrow blocked 25 shots for Massena, which will now gear up for the upcoming sectionals. As the expected third-seed, they will like travel to Pine Street Arena in Potsdam next Thursday for a semi-final round matchup against the second-seeded Lady Sandstoners.
The Lady Shamrocks closed out their regular season on Saturday with a nonleague game on the road against Plattsburgh High starting at 2:15 p.m.
Potsdam 7, Islanders 2: At Pine Street Arena, the Lady Sandstoners (14-6, 6-2) built a 3-0 lead then answered a pair of late first-period goals by the Lady Islanders (2-6-1, 2-5-1) with three in the second and one more in the third.
Kennedy Emerson and Sophie Compeau anchored the winning effort with two goals and an assist each. Isabel Boyd (2 assists), Karley Green (1 assist) and Olivia Hunter struck for the other goals while Anna Nelson, Daniella Emerson and Jessika Bullock all logged solo assists.
Kylie Cushman and Emily Sutton netted the Lady Islanders goals 69 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the first.
Ava Johnson recorded two saves over the first two periods in goal for Potsdam while Maddie Tessier came on to block the only two shots she faced in the third. Jenna Christopher recorded 37 stops in the losing cause.
The Lady Sandstoners are slated to wrap up their regular season on Saturday with a nonleague game against Ithaca at Pine Street Arena starting at 11 a.m.
In a nonleague girls hockey game played Wednesday, Canton fell 3-2 to Oswego in overtime while a Section 7 matchup saw Plattsburgh edge Franklin Academy 2-1.
