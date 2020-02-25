Salmon River Central stopped the Islanders and St. Lawrence Central upended Franklin Academy in the opening round of the Section 10 Division II boys hockey playoffs on Tuesday.
Salmon River will now travel to Ogdensburg on Thursday to take on second-seeded OFA starting 6:30 p.m. while SLC will head to the Dominic Zappia Arena in Norfolk to face top-seeded defending champion Norwood-Norfolk in the other semifinal round matchup starting at 7 p.m. The Division II final is scheduled for Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam starting at 5 p.m.
Salmon River 4, Islanders 1: At Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington, the Shamrocks (11-10) built a 2-1 lead in the second period before sealing the win with a pair of unanswered goals in the third.
After a scoreless opening frame, Luke Miller gave Salmon River a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second with a power play goal set up by Connor Dishaw and Tim Cook. Joe Papin tied the game at the 8:49 mark with an unassisted tally before Alex Oakes struck for what would hold up as the game-winner of an assist from Connor Lewis with 2:20 left in the second.
Cobie Cree pushed the lead to 3-1 with 1:05 left in regulation assisted by Cook. Lewis then closed out the scoring off an assist from Cree with 32 seconds left.
Ryan Oakes made 14 saves working the crease for the win while Clayton Hall turned aside 23 shots in the season finale for the Islanders (5-15-1).
SLC 6, FA 3: At the Malone Civic Center, the host Huskies (6-11-4) overcame a 2-0 deficit with a pair of quick goals to open the second period but the Larries (7-13-1) countered with three of the next four tallies en route to advancing to the semifinals.
Jarret St. Hilaire opened the scoing with an unassisted strike 5:45 into the game. Mason Frary doubled the lead at the 8:27 mark off an assist from Brendan Phippen.
Trent King sparked an early rally for FA when he connected for an unassisted goal just 22 seconds into the middle frame. Seth Lockwood tied things up just 68 seconds later assisted by Edmund Collins but the Larries would regain the lead at 7:21 when Phippen converted off an assist from Kade Hayes.
Evan Smith restored the two-goal advantage at 6:29 of the third assisted by Ashton Adams but King pulled FA back to within one with 4:06 left in regulation. Frary made it 5-3 with 1:15 left assisted by Phippen and Hayes. Phippen then closed out the win with an empty-net goal with 38 seconds remaining.
Torran Robertson turned aside 28 shots backstopping the win while Jerry Scharf posted 25 saves for FA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.