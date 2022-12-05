MALONE — Despite the inclement weather Santa still visited the village on Saturday, moving across the street from Arsenal Green to meet with local children and families at First Congregational Church.
Held during the first weekend of December, the Santa in the Park event has been going on for over 40 years, according to Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Chamber of Commerce.
The Malone Call Firemen gave Santa a lift to Clay Street with volunteers and chamber board members assisting Santa throughout the afternoon at the church.
Scharf said the event ran from 1 to 3 p.m.
According to Scharf, in past years the holiday gala has drawn about 200 children and she said IBC donated approximately 200 mittens to go to kids at the event to ensure they all go home with something.
“IBC provides mittens for all of them,” Scharf said. “They are really nice mittens.”
Scharf said Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet donated cookies to the event, with hot chocolate provided by Dunkin’.
Scharf said most years the event takes place at Arsenal Green but with the rainy and windy weather on Saturday she thought it was best to move the event inside.
Scharf said the event used to be held at night but in recent years they have moved it to the afternoon when it is a little warmer.
“We used to hold it at night but it kept being so cold,” Scharf said. “One year it was really cold and we held it at the community college. It was almost 20 below.”
Scharf said she appreciates that the congregational church was willing to host Saturday’s festivities.
“We are very appreciative of the congregational church, I called this morning around 10:30,” Scharf said. “We were looking for a place and they were nice enough to have us.”
Scharf said to let the community now about the change in Santa’s location, the Malone Chamber of Commerce and Malone Revitalization Foundation posted on Facebook and she called the local radio station, Wild Country, to advertise the change in venues.
“They immediately put the word out,” Scharf said.
