To our readers,
Due to a mechanical malfunction with the printing press early this morning, the Watertown Daily Times was unable to be printed in time for morning delivery.
Our press crews worked through the night to fix the problem and were able to successfully print the paper. Our carriers will soon begin delivering print editions.
In the mean time, don’t forget to check out the e-Edition of the paper on our website here.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Thank you for supporting local news!
