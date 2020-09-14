CANTON - To play a 2020 fall sports season during a global pandemic, or not play a 2020 fall sports season?
That’s the question the 24 school districts fielding teams in Section 10 will be answering on Tuesday.
“Every year, we set the starting dates and the ending dates for a season and it’s up to the schools to report back about what sports they plan to participate in. Obviously, with everything going on with COVID, schools have a lot of different considerations and could chose not to have sports this fall,” said Carl Normandin, Executive Director of Section 10, on Monday.
“All the districts are due to provide information about their varsity teams by noon on Tuesday and we’ll move forward on planning for the fall season depending on which schools decide to do what,” he added.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced last week that the high risk sports of football, volleyball and cheerleading, which are traditionally played from September-November, would now be scheduled to run in the spring from March 1 until mid-April in what is being called “Fall Sports Season II”.
The low risks sports of boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming will still be allowed to begin practicing for the 2020 season next Monday with games potentially starting a week later. With NYSPHSAA having already announced the cancellation of its fall championship tournaments and events and the postponement of the start of the winter sports season from November 16 to November 30, teams would have nearly two months to play games. At the moment, no games would be allowed outside a section before October 19.
“At this point, I do anticipate having a very abbreviated schedule for soccer of ten to twelve games and depending on the information that we receive Tuesday, we may have to adjust our divisions. It might not be East, West and Central, at least for this season,” Normandin noted.
Last Friday, NYSPHSAA released an updated version of its “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” which outlines specific health and safety guidelines for conducting sporting events and practices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also provides updated schedules for the start of the 2020-21 winter sports and 2021 springs sports seasons. State championships are still being planned for the winter and spring but not for Fall Sports II.
NYSPHSAA has already reduced the number of practices a student-athlete must attend before being allowed to compete in games to six days. Starting October 12, the seven-consecutive-day rule, which calls for a one-day break each week from practices and games will also be waived for the remainder of this school year.
In Section 10, all but a few schools field varsity boys and girls soccer teams while fewer than half fund cross country and girls swimming progams.
“At this point, I think it is safe to say that we will have some sort of season for soccer and cross country,” said Normandin. “We still have some more issues that have to be resolved with swimming and that may affect the start of their season. Since it is an inside sport, it would be possible to move it to the Fall Sports II season, which is something we may have to consider.”
