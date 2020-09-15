CANTON - Three weeks after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that high school sports could resume September 21 following a seven-month shutdown due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the 24 districts making up Section 10 athletics overwhelmingly chose to go ahead with the start of a 2020 fall season on Tuesday.
“As of when I left the office at 5 p.m., all of the schools that competed in varsity soccer and varsity cross country last year planned on fielding teams,” said Carl Normandin, Executive Director of Section 10 Athletics. “There are still a few districts that have to work out some logistical things and they will be starting a week later. The way things stand now, we’re not looking to start scheduling games and meets until October 9th at the earliest.”
“The state has come out with its health guidelines and the districts know what needs to be in place to maintain the safety of all the coaches and student-athletes,” he added. “We’ve gotten over a major hurdle today with the districts chosing to have a fall season. Yes, we will be able to start the season but if we aren’t all diligent and responsible we might not get the end that we’re hoping for.”
The fall season in Section 10 traditionally consists of six varsity sports - football, cross country (boys and girls), soccer (boys and girls), girls swimming, girls volleyball and competitive cheerleading. According to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, all high schools sports throughout the state have been ranked from low risk to high risk.
Soccer and cross country are considered low risk along with girls swimming. Football, volleyball and cheerleading sit at the high risk end of the scale based on the state standards which include “least ability to maintain physical distance and/or be done individually least ability to: (1) avoid touching of shared equipment (2) clean and disinfect equipment between uses by different individuals (3) not use shared equipment at all.”
The high risk sports were originally scheduled to begin practicing next Monday as well but would not be allowed to schedule games until further notice from the state. Last week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the creation of its “Fall Sports Season II” for the high risk sports. That season would run from March 1 until mid-April without overlapping either the winter or spring sports seasons, giving high school student athletes the rare opportunity to compete in four varsity sports.
“The NYSPHSAA officers have determined it would be unrealistic to host football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons this fall,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President, in announcing the move. “This continues to be the most challenging situation educators have ever addressed. I, along with my fellow officers, believe the participation experiences for football, volleyball and competitive cheer athletes will be more beneficial in the spring than in the fall.”
According to Normandin, varsity girls swimming in Section 10 has now been pushed to the second fall season as well.
“Along with everything else going on, we had some non-COVID related issues with pools in a couple of our districts so the decision was made to have girls swimming move to the other fall season,” he said.
With NYSPHSAA having already announced the cancellation of its fall championship tournaments and events and the postponement of the start of the winter sports season from November 16 to November 30, teams would have nearly two months to play games. At the moment, no games would be allowed outside a section before October 19.
“I anticipate having a very abbreviated schedule for soccer of ten to twelve games,” Normandin noted. “For cross-country, we still plan on holding tri-meets along with two other meets with all the schools in the NAC (Northern Athletic Conference).”
“Our goal at this point as a section is to get varsity soccer and cross country up and running,” he added. “It’s still too early to know it we would have time for sectional games.”
Last Friday, NYSPHSAA released an updated version of its “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” which outlines specific health and safety guidelines for conducting sporting events and practices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also provides updated schedules for the start of the 2020-21 winter sports and 2021 springs sports seasons. State championships are still being planned for the winter and spring but not for Fall Sports II.
NYSPHSAA has already reduced the number of practices a student-athlete must attend before being allowed to compete in games to six days. Starting October 12, the seven-consecutive-day rule, which calls for a one-day break each week from practices and games, will also be waived for the remainder of this school year.
In Section 10, all but a few schools field varsity boys and girls soccer teams while fewer than half fund cross country progams.
The 2020 NAC divisions for boys and girls soccer were established by the section before the coronavirus pandemic took its grip on the world. The Central Division was scheduled to consist of Canton, Franklin Academy, Gouverneur. Massena, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Potsdam and Salmon River. The East Division included; Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Colton-Pierrepont, Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk, Parishville-Hopkinton, St. Lawrence Central, St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake. The West Division was due to be comprised of Edwards-Knox, Hammond, Harrisville, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon and Morristown. As was the case for the 2019 season, Clifton-Fine opted not to field varsity boys and girls soccer teams for 2020.
Changes to the divisional standings in soccer for 2020 would have seen the Norwood-Norfolk girls compete in the West Division and St. Lawrence Central shift back to the East after several years in the Central. Neither St. Regis Falls nor Tupper Lake were expected to have varsity boys soccer teams this season.
Schools fielding cross country teams include Brushton-Moira, Canton, Franklin Academy, Gouverneur, Massena, OFA, Potsdam, Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
“We still have a number of issues that need to be addressed, mostly having to do with transportation. We might have to change the divisions for soccer so that they’re based more on location,” Normandin noted.
“This is going to be new for everyone. It’s going to take time to develop a new routine where everyone follows the guidelines,” he added. “The first 10 days of practice is really going to be the pilot program with the reward being able to have games and meets. The success of the season will be dictated by how well the school districts, the student-athletes, the coaches and the officials adhere to the guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.