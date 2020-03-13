Due to the coronavirus and steps to prevent its spread, the Alexandria Central School District has postponed its musical, “School of Rock,” which was to be staged today and Saturday. The district also suspended field trips and extracurricular activities.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Four in stable condition after State Street crash
- Remington Art Museum closing for two weeks
- Massena’s “Newsies” postponed
- North country college teams see spring seasons canceled
- Lockwood Arena rentals canceled
- Samaritan’s One Night, One Diamond postponed; conferences and events canceled
- March 18 SKYWARN weather training in Oswego County cancelled
- USA Luge ends its Lake Placid season due to COVID-19 pandemic
Most Popular
-
FoodFetched to deliver restaurant food in Ogdensburg
-
Two Watertown men accused of killing cats
-
Former corrections officer allegedly brought K2 into Malone prison
-
Health officials: Online posting saying coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County is hoax
-
High school boys basketball: Lowville delivers Section 3 championship repeat, Lyme unable to do same
Classifieds
- TRIJICON SCOPE, 1x6x24. List for $1600, sell for $1,000. Call
- LAB PUPS- AKC
- LAB AKC pups, yellow & chocolate, w/1st shots, wormed &
- SUPREME COURT � COUNTY OF OSWEGO LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
- FISH FRY FRIDAYS THROUGHOUT THE LENTEN SEASON -- 2/28 - 4/10 BROWNVILLE AMERICAN LEGION FROM 5:00 TILL GONE
- THE HASTINGS Cemetery Association will hold a meeting on Tuesday
- 2011 FORD E350 box truck with 367,671 miles and many
- AKC certified German Shepherd puppies ready for April 1st. DDR
- BRAND NEW Kubota L4479 Utility Snow Blower and 4-point hitch
- STANDING HAY For Sale : Highmarket Road. 12 Acres of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.