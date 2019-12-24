WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum of Northern New York will extend its schedule during each of the two weeks of the school break during the holidays.
The museum will be open Thursday through Saturday this week as well as Jan. 1 to 4 — each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility, at 154 Stone St., just off the Public Square in Watertown,has 40 participatory exhibits for all ages.
