Scott “Scooter” Casey

Scott A. “Scooter” Casey, 44, of Brandon, NY., passed away Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019, at the Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, NY., surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Malone, NY., December 19, 1974, he is the son of Ronald and Margaret “Peggy” Demers Casey, Sr. He graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School in 1994.
On October 8, 1994, he was united in marriage to the former Cinnamon Edwards, at St. Mary’s Church, in Brushton, NY. She survives.
Scott started his working career at a young age, helping his grandfather and father at Casey’s Graveside Service, in Brushton, NY. In 1999, along with his wife, Cinnamon, they purchased his father’s business and changed the name to St. Lawrence Valley Concrete. In 2014, they purchased Plattsburgh Memorial Vault Business in Plattsburgh, NY., and in 2015, they purchased Crest Haven Pre Cast in Burke, NY. Scott loved the pre cast business and working with his employees serving the community.
He was a member and sponsor of the Ruffled Grouse Association. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his camp. For many years, Scott raised and trained coon and coyote hunting dogs. He later raised, trained and prepared Labrador Retrievers for the A.K.C. Hunt Tests. He was an avid and experienced waterfowl, deer and coyote hunter. He spent many hours with young inexperienced hunters, teaching them to be a true outdoorsman. He was also an avid firearms collector.
Along with his wife, Cinnamon, he is survived by his parents, Ronald and Margaret “Peggy” Casey Sr., of Brushton, NY., one son, Hugh Casey at home, one brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Barbara Casey of North Lawrence, NY., one sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Heath Patterson, of Brushton, NY., and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by one brother, Ronald Casey, Jr. on September 28, 2015.
Calling hours will be Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Brushton, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Brushton-Moira F.F.A., Bangor or Brushton-Moira Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S. or the Meals on Wheels Program.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.