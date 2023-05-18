Seal of Biliteracy bestowed

Two Lowville Academy and Central School seniors, Noah Comet and Anna Exford, recently earned their Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. They will wear a medallion at graduation and have a seal placed on their diploma. They both presented a culminating project to a panel of judges and answered questions spontaneously in Spanish. The projects are coordinated through a consortium of Jeff-Lewis BOCES schools and judged by regional judges. Anna presented on ‘Semana Santa in Sevilla’ and Noah, BSA Eagle Scout, presented on ‘The Boy Scout in Mexico.’ Both of the presentations had high marks from their judges. This is the fourth year of Lowville students earning Seals of Biliteracy. The first year was Gabriella Frappier in Spanish, the second year was Hugo Zabielowicz in Polish and the third year was Olivia Baker in Spanish. Photo provided