CANTON - Still expecting to salvage 2020 Northern Athletic Conference varsity cross country and soccer seasons, Section 10 athletic directors on Thursday opted to cancel all fall championship meets and tournaments.
“We had our monthly meeting and all 24 of our AD’s were in on the call,” said Executice Director of Section 10 Athletics Carl Normandin. “After lengthy discussion, it was decided that we are going to hold league meets and play league games. We will honor the league champions and we will also be doing virtual All-NAC awards presentations.”
“But,” he acknowledged, “there will be no post-season meets and no soccer playoffs.”
According to Normandin, the first round of varsity boys and girls cross country and boys and girls soccer schedules was posted on the section’s website early Friday afternoon. The 2020 NAC fall season is now slated to run from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, November 15.
“Two weeks ago, we got one-hundred percent commitment from our school districts to go forward with athletics and since then, nothing has changed for the varsity sports. We have all the same teams for cross country and soccer that we had last year,” he noted. “We will actually have one more school for cross country with Clifton-Fine fielding runners this year.”
Any changes to the NAC soccer divisions were approved well before the coronavirus pandemic forced Governor Andrew Cuomo to shut down all schools and high school athletics more than six months ago. The Central Division is slated to once again include Canton, Franklin Academy, Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Potsdam and Salmon River.
Comprising the East Division boys standings are Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Colton-Pierrepont, Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk, Parishville-Hopkinton and St. Lawrence Central. The girls teams include St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake while Norwood-Norfolk will make its debut as a member of the NAC West, which usually consists of Edwards-Knox, Hammond, Harrisville, Hammond, Hermond-DeKalb, Lisbon and Morristown. Clifton-Fine was not scheduled to field varsity soccer teams this fall.
While the vast majority of districts in Section 10 fund soccer programs, 11 are scheduled to field cross country runners. They include; Brushton-Moira, Canton, Clifton-Fine, Franklin Academy, Gouverneur, Massena, OFA, Norwood-Norfolk, Potsdam, Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
All but four of the school districts in Section 10 started their fall practices this past week. The official date for resuming scholastic athletics announced by the New York State Publc High School Athletic Association was this past Monday, September 21. Since they reopened school a week later than their St. Lawrence and Lewis County counterparts, Franklin Academy and Salmon River pushed the opening day of practice to this coming Monday.
Due to community COVID-19 outbreak reports, Massena Central announced it would delaying the start of in-person classes at the high school to October 13. At Potsdam Central, the high school was closed to in-person classes until October 2 after a pair of positive coronavirus tests were reported in the district shortly after reopening September 8. With the state having announced there could be no sports when schools are closed, the Massena and Potsdam cross country and soccer seasons are currently on hold. All teams must hold at least 10 practices before being along to play games.
“When those two districts are ready to come on board with their athletics, we will include them on the schedule,” said Normandin. “At this point, we’re just going day to day. Things could all change that quickly.”
“That’s just the nature of the world that we now live in,” he added.
NYSPHAA’s COVID-19 guidelines for all sports emphasize wearing protective masks, social distancing and maintaining safe personal health routines.
For cross country, masks are required to be worn at the start and finish. They can be removed once runners spread out on the course.
“The mask has to be put back on whenever runners close in on each other,” Normandin added.
For soccer, masks have to be worn at all times in practices and in games. Benches are due to be replaced with individual seating on the sidelines for games. Other changes include resuming play with indirect kicks instead of throw-ins when the ball leaves the playing field. There will also be a break midway through each 40-minute half to allow players a chance to refresh their masks.
“There are quite a few different types of masks out there and I think most of the kids have a pretty good idea by now what masks work better than others,” Normandin noted.
While the varsity post-seasons have been suspended for 2020, regular seasons for the section’s junior varsity and modified soccer and cross country have been approved by all the same districts that fielded teams last fall, stated Normandin.
“We’re still trying to slowly phase in varsity sports at this point and we are still waiting for final numbers for junior varsity and modified but it looks like we’ll be having pretty much the same number of teams as last year at those levels as well” he added.
Regardless of the level, the fate of the 2020 NAC fall season will be determined by how well teams comply with the strict and straightforward guidelines provided by the state.
“The way things stand now, we are going to have a fall season and it’s going to be a very unique fall season. We are only one of five sections out of 11 in the state to even have fall sports and we are the only one that has gotten commitments from all of its schools. The success or failure of our fall season depends on everyone - players, coaches, school administrators - following the state protocols,” said Normandin.
“I’m sure not having a post-season is going to be cause for disappointment for some people but in the grand scheme of things, we could be left with having a lot less. We’re one of the few sections that is lucky enough to have a fall sports seasons but it’s going to take flexibility to adjust to new rules, an understanding of why the guidelines are in place and an appreciation of our ability to even have sports,” he added.
The opening day schedule of October 9 offers a handful of varsity soccer games. Boys matchups include Central Division encounters pitting FA at OFA, Gouverneur at Salmon River and Massena at Potsdam along with an East Division contest that will has N-N hosting Chateaugay. In three Central girls soccer debuts, Massena hosts Potsdam, FA welcomes OFA and Salmon River travels to Gouverneur. All seven games are set to kick-off at 4 p.m.
The majority of the remaining NAC soccer teams and all the cross country teams open their seasons on Saturday, October 10. Franklin Academy and OFA will host meets involving multiple teams that day while Norwood-Norfolk plays host to Canton. All three openers are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
East Division boys soccer debuts that day include Colton-Pierrepont at Parishville-Hopkinton, Madrid-Waddington at St. Lawrence Central and Brushton-Moira at St. Regis Falls while West Division openers pit Heuvelton at Hammond, Hermon-DeKalb at Harrisville at Edwards-Knox at Lisbon.
Meanwhile, East Division girls soccer openers set for October 10 include St. Regis Falls at Brushton-Moira, Tupper Lake at Chateaugay, St. Lawrence Central at Madrid-Waddington and Parishville-Hopkinton at Colton-Pierrepoint while West Division debuts have Lisbon playing at Edwards-Knox, Norwood-Norfolk hosting Morristown, Hermon-DeKalb welcoming Harrisville and Heuvelton taking on Hammond.
All the soccer matchups scheduled for October 10 are slated to start at 10 a.m.
