The Section 10 basketball playoffs are set to tip-off tonight and will end with the crowning of the overall champions on Friday, March 6, at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
The hardcourt post-season gets underway with a boys Class B game pitting Potsdam Central at Salmon River this evening at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to a semifinal round matchup on Thursday at top-seeded defending champion OFA. The other Class B semi Thursday night has Gouverneur traveling to Canton. Both semis are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Class B final is slated for Thursday, February 27, at Jerry Welsh Gymn starting at 7:45 p.m.
The boys Class D tournament also opens tonight with four games, all scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Parishville-Hopkinton is playing host to Hammond and Colton-Pierrepont is headed to Tupper Lake while Heuvelton welcomes Morristown and St. Regis Falls is hosting Edwards-Knox. The Class D quarterfinal round games will be split between two sites on Saturday. At SUNY Canton, the winner of Hammond at P-H takes on Harrisville at 2:45 p.m. after Hermon-DeKalb takes on the winner of E-K at SRF, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The two evening matchups at SUNY Potsdam will have the winner of C-P at Tupper Lake going up against undefeated top-seeded Chateaugay, which is entering sectionals as the top-ranked Class D team in New York State, starting at 8:15 p.m. after the winner of Morristown at Heuvelton faces Lisbon at 6:30 p.m. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, at the Potsdam High School gym at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Class D championship game is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 2:45 p.m.
The boys Class C tournament begins Thursday with semifinal round games pitting Norwood-Norfolk at top-seeded defending champion Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central hosting Brushton-Moira. Both games tip-off at 6 p.m. The Class C final is slated for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 7:45 p.m.
The boys Class A championship game between Massena and Franklin Academy is scheduled for Monday at SUNY Potsdam at 7:45 p.m. following the girls Class A final between the two schools which is slated to start at 6 p.m.
The girls tournaments start on Wednesday with Potsdam hosting Salmon River in the Class B opener starting at 6 p.m. The winner travels to top-seeded Canton on Friday for the semifinals while OFA plays host to Gouverneur in a pair of 6 p.m. matchups. The Class B final is scheduled for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
The Class D playoffs also begin Wednesday with Colton-Pierrepont hosting Lisbon, St. Regis Falls welcoming Tupper Lake and Hermon-DeKalb playing host to Morristown. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Sunday at SUNY Canton’s Roos House starting with the winner of Tupper Lake at St. Regis Falls facing Chateaugay at 1 p.m. followed by Heuvelton taking on the winner of Morristown at H-D starting at 2:45 p.m., Harrisville taking on defending champion Edwards-Knox at 6 p.m. and top-seeded Hammond facing the winner of Lisbon at C-P. The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, at the Potsdam High School gym starting at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Class D final is set for Saturday, February 29, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 1 p.m.
The Class C tournament begins Friday with Norwood-Norfolk hosting St. Lawrence Central and top-seeded Madrid-Waddington welcoming Brushton-Moira in semifinal round matchups starting at 6 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, February 28, at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
All the sectional champions crowned over the next two weeks earn the chance to play for the Overall titles at SUNY Potsdam with the boys semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and the girls semis on Wednesday, March 4. Games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m and 8:30 p.m. both nights with the All-NAC presentations taking place between tip-offs. The Overall championship games are set for Friday, March 6, with the girls final starting at 6 p.m. and the boys matchup scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
