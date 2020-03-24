Section 10 boys hockey was well-represented on the Hockey Coaches of New York 2019-20 All-State teams.
Gaining the highest honor was Massena Central head coach Mike Trimboli, who was named Division I Co-Coach of the Year along with Victor’s Mike Ferrari.
Players selected from Division I squads included Massena Central senior captain Nick Morrell, who earned a spot on the Second Team, and Potsdam senior netminder Cole Eakins, who gained Honorable Mention status. The Division II selections saw OFA goaltender Kelson Hooper named to the First Team and Salmon River Central senior forward Tim Cook, Jr., to the Second Team while Norwood-Norfolk junior forward Bobby Voss and OFA senior defenseman Stephen Morley were both Honorable Mention.
In his 13th season behind the bench at Massena, Trimboli guided the Red Raiders (12-8-1) to their eighth Section 10 chamionship in nine years. Along with skating to the 2019-20 NAC regular season Division I title, Massena also posted a win over Monroe-Woodbury in the first round of the NYSPHSAA tournament before the growing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all high school winter sports championship tournaments and events.
Morrell played a lead role for the Red Raiders this winter and finished as the top scoring threat in Section 10 Division I hockey with 35 points on 16 goals and 19 assists.
Eakins was the only netminder to dress for Potsdam this season. In 20 games, he made 656 saves and allowed 62 goals for a 3.05 goals against average and .914 saves percentage. The Sandstoners finished at 6-11-3 overall this winter.
The HCANY Division I First Team consisted of goaltender David Battisti of McQuaid-Jesuit, blueliners JD King of Clarence and Nick Krug of Fairport, and forwards - Justin Chenaille of Bethlehem, Ethan Bishara of Clarence and Ryan Schelling of Suffern. The Second Team also included; netminder Mike Kurdziolek of Bethlehem, defensemen Andrew Haugh of Victor and Jacob Kopeck of West Genesee, along with forwards Max Richter of Lancaster and Nick Peluso of Victor. Rounding out the Honorable Mention selections were; goaltender Joshua Ruffner of Lancaster, defensemen Jonathan Thibodeau of Bethlehem, Gunner VanDamme of Pittsford and Ben Birkhahn of Rivertown, and forwards - Kaleb Benedict of Syracuse, Jackson Carroll of Bethlehem, Trevor Schmidt of Gates-Chili and Tom McCarren of Suffern. Co-Players of the Year were Jack McCandless of Victor and Chris Olson of Suffern.
Cook finished as the third-leading scorer among Section 10 Division II players with a league-high 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points. He was followed in the scoring race by Voss, who fashioned 36 points on 18 goals and 18 helpers. St. Lawrence Central’s Brendan Phippen, a senior at Parishville-Hopkinton, led the Section 10 Division II scoring race with 41 points on 13 goals and 28 assists.
The rest of the HCANY Division II First Team consisted of defensemen Brayden Ordway of Queensbury and Mark Neu of Spencerport along with forwards Zack Wolfe of Webster-Thomas, Declan Lavelle of Rye and AJ Giannavola of Spencerport. Also placed on the Second Team were; goaltender Riley Hansen of Beekmantown, defensemen Charlie Ostricher of John Jay and Matt Walsh of Hamburg, and forwards Brendan Duffy of Queensbury and Collen Hennessy of Webster-Thomas. Also gaining Honorable Mention were; netminders Connelly Springer of Webster-Thomas and Bobby Currie of Grand Island, defensemen Kyle Vent and Cam Lowe of Skaneateles, and forwards - Peter Spameni of Lewiston Porter, Jed Brazo of Cortland-Homer and Austin Carpenter of Saranac Central. Co-Players of the Year were Tyler Hunt of Grand Island and Tyler Kalota of Starpoint. Co-Coaches of the Year were Peter Thomas of Rye and Clayton Wilson of Starpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.