Leon Aldridge of the Carthage Revolution chooses to be optimistic, even in these uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic.
And so far, the semipro football team hasn’t had its season in the Northeastern Football Alliance canceled, rather it’s been put on hold.
The league’s season has been postponed until the second weekend of July, and Aldridge, the Revolution’s majority owner, says the team’s season is “still a go.”
“With things going on, it kind of changed the way of everyone and sports in the world right now,” Aldridge said. “So we’ll adjust, we’ll overcome, and if we can have a season, we will.”
If all goes according to plan, Carthage would begin its season with a game on Saturday, July 11 at the Troy Fighting Irish.
In the meantime, the Revolution team is trying to make the best of the situation with social distancing still in affect because of the pandemic.
“Safety first, that’s my main concern,” Revolution coach Jon Fisher said. “I don’t want anybody getting sick or anything, so along with all our coaches, our owner and our GM, safety’s first, so I understand them having to push it back. I’d rather have it pushed back and still have a possibility of being able to play, then it being canceled and later on down the road, having everything lifted and it being like ‘you know, now we can play.’
“So I’m glad they’re taking a chance, at least leaving that possibility.”
Aldridge and Fisher hope the team will be able to practice in the coming weeks, but with distancing rules in mind.
“The things we’re going to probably put into place is checking each player’s temperature prior to stepping onto the practice field,” Aldridge said. “So we’ll start out with just 10 people on the field at the time and just try to go through a lot of drills as we keep distancing at the same time.”
Since practice won’t be held in a conventional manner, the team hopes to focus on instruction.
“As of right now, we’ll have to have a group of 10 and it will be more instructional with keeping our distance,” Aldridge said. “Just giving everybody pretty much the game plan, running some routes, which we’ll have to do without getting too close to one another. Trying to do it the best we can with the limitations that we have set in front of us and I think we can make it work.”
The groups would likely consist of different elements of the team, which would be rotated on and off the practice field.
“We’ll probably split up into different positions,” Aldridge said. “Like we’ll bring out the quarterbacks one day and just have them go over the routes, we’ll bring out the receivers one day and have them go over the drills, we’ll bring out the linemen out one day.”
Through the pandemic, team management has kept in communication with players online, such as through the BAND app.
“I think the biggest thing is getting the guys conditioned and we can do conditioning without violating any policies,” Aldridge said. “So we’ll start there, and we’ve done a lot of online streaming as far as chalk talk and classes and instruction, so a lot of these guys have been already learning the playbook and on their own time running a lot of the drills.
“So we have a short period of time and we have to be prepared, but I think that if things go the way we hope for them to go, that we’ll be able to get this season going without any hiccups.”
Fisher said the team continues to seek out players and has even picked up several from the Watertown Red and Black after the team’s season in the Empire Football League was canceled May 18.
“We continue to recruit, I’ve got about three or four new players,” Fisher said. “And I think with the other league (canceling), I think that helped, too. That kind of benefited us, one or two so far.”
Fisher said the Revolution team features a solid group of players on its roster that it can build on.
“We had a good nucleus of people back in February and March who came to those practices,” Fisher said. “So hopefully they all come back and we should be able to just blend in the new guys. I don’t know if the other teams do that, but luckily for us, we started early, so that could be an advantage for us.”
Aldridge is almost certain that if the Revolution does have a season, no fans will be allowed to attend games, including home games, which are held at Carthage High School.
“We’ll try and do a lot of live-streaming for the games, because I know fans will probably be not an option this year,” Aldridge said. “So hopefully we’ll get the fans excited to watch this way at least, when it comes to sports.”
“We probably won’t have any fans in the stands, we’ll barricade the stands and maybe they’ll be able to watch from their cars for those who can get on the grass,” Aldridge said. “Depending on where we’ll be able to play at, we’ll make some adjustments. We’ve got to do what we have to do to protect everybody, but at the same time try to provide some type of entertainment for people to have.”
Under the current schedule, the Revolution would open up on the road on July 11 and then play three consecutive home games, hosting Broome County on July 18, Oneida on July 25 and Auburn on Aug. 8 before playing at Tri-Valley on Aug. 15 in what is now the regular-season finale.
But the league schedule, originally slated for 10 weeks, could be extended beyond that date, which would be determined at a future league meeting.
“If it’s in July, then hopefully in the next week or so they can give us at least two to three weeks to practice and have to put everything together,” Fisher said. “If you think about it, everybody’s going to be on the same sheet of music because you’re only going to have a month to get prepared.”
Aldridge remains hopeful and upbeat that the Revolution will have a season.
“Always optimistic, naturally,” he added. “We have a lot of young individuals who depend on us, so optimism is a key word when we talk about something like this.”
“I really have no answers right now, but my guys are chomping at the bit ready to get on the field,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
