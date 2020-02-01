Semipro football
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will be holding its first sign-up session at Above Reality in Watertown today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Watertown Red and Black will begin its 2020 regular season in the Empire Football League on July 4 at home against the Utica Nighthawks.
