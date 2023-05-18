Senior Comet tennis players honored

The Carthage varsity boys tennis team recently had its Senior Night to honor the soon-to-be graduates. Coach Adam Odett said senior captains and first doubles team, Mason Tuttle and Logan Covey, have been playing varsity tennis since just after the COVID shutdown. ‘These young men are the heart and soul of Carthage tennis and embrace our younger players and fellow teammates,” said the coach. ‘They show tremendous leadership skills despite having had to overcome adversity and injuries throughout their time with the tem. They both work together and foster a brotherhood amongst the boys with our junior leaders and have been a huge part of our success in bringing Carthage tennis back to the top of the Frontier League and hanging up a banner.’ Pictured, from left, are Logan, Coach Odett and Mason. Photo provided
