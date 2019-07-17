WATERTOWN — Seven new law enforcement officers completed their training and graduated from the Black River-St. Lawrence Police Academy on Tuesday.
Four officers will be joining the Watertown Police Department, two will join the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the other will become a member of the Lowville Village Police Department.
City police Sgt. Dennis O’Brien addressed the graduates during the ceremony. In wishing them luck, he congratulated the new officers for joining the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement.
“There’ll be some difficult days and good days,” he said. “And hopefully the good days outnumber the bad days.”
The new officers finished 29 weeks of training in firearms, emergency vehicle driving, physical and mental health, defense tactics and field sobriety. Field training was also completed.
They started the training back in September and can now go on the road by themselves, Sgt. O’Brien said.
The graduation, held at the Savory Restaurant on Washington Street, was attended by Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., City Council members, Sheriff Colleen O’Neil, Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue and others.
The new officers are: City police officers David Kellogg, Nicole Duvall, Samuel Massero and Zachary Nicol; sheriff deputies Ryan Snyder and Bradley Phelps; and Cole Bolliver of the Lowville Village Police Department.
Last year, 16 new officers graduated from the academy. A new class starts at the academy in September. A police exam will be given on Sept. 14.
