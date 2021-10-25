HARRISVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Murray Collette observed their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 7. They celebrated with a fall-themed party given by their children and family at the Adirondack Grange Hall on Oct. 9.
Mr. Collette, son of the late Levi and Aria Collette, married Sharon Fraser, daughter of the late Donald and Ethel Fraser, on Oct. 7, 1961, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Kelley officiating.
Honor attendants were Marcia Hooley Fraser, Florida, sister-in-law of the bride, and Richard Wood, Colorado.
Mr. and Mrs. Collette are retired and enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing cards and board games and large family gatherings. They are active in the Harrisville Central School Alumni Association, The Town of Diana Historical Museum, The Adirondack Grange, Senior Citizens and St. Francis Solanus Church..
Mrs. Collette enjoys music, is a member of the church choir and a singer in her family’s Celtic band, Fraser Family and Friends.
They have five daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Jack Bango, Laura Miller and Aria and Robert Bango, all of Harrisville; Donna and Hank Traver, Waterboro, Maine; and Trina Larter, Belle Cote, Nova Scotia; they have 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
