Sheriff presented certificate of appreciation to Calverase

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton presented Donna Calverase with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service last November. Calverase is a senior account clerk who recently retired from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee was at hand for the presentation. Pictured from left are: Legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Richard Kline, District 12; Calverase; Sheriff Hilton; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25.
