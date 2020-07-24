MOIRA – Shirley Aletha (King) Gonyea, 89, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at the Alice Center, Malone. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday (July 29th) 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. A complete obituary will appear at a later time.
